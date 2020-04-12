Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

