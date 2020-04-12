Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, National Securities cut Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

