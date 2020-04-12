UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Standex Int’l worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Standex Int’l by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

SXI opened at $47.50 on Friday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $591.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.