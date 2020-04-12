UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

