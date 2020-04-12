Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

