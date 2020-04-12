Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,975 shares of company stock worth $4,142,027. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

