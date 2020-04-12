17,378 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vericel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.44 million, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.