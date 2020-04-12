Man Group plc Reduces Stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,365 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,777.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 497,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,502. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

