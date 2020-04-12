Man Group plc Makes New Investment in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 413,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 143,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,231,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 493,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:GEO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.