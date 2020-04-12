Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after acquiring an additional 149,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

