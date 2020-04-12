Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $177.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average is $193.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

