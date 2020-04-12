Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

