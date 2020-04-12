Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,345 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.