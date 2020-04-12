Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

