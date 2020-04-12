iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

