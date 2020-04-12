Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $114.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.