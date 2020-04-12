Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,212,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,061,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

