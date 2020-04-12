918,541 Shares in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,557,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

