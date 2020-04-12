Norges Bank Makes New Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,207,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

