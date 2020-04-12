Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $514,500.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

