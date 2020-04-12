Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.