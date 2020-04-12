CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.16 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

