Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIOD. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.26. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $53,305,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Diodes by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

