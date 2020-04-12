Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TWNK opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $73,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,887 shares of company stock worth $2,944,264. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

