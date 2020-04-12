Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target cut by Nomura from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of TSCO opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,268 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

