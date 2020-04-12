Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

UMPQ opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

