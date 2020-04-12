Morgan Stanley Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $95.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.04.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

