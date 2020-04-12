Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

