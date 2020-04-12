Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

