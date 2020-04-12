State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Stamps.com by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Stamps.com by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $138.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

