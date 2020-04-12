State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 388,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

