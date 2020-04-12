NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.44, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

