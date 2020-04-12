Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and sold 18,950 shares valued at $831,030.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000.

Shares of KOD opened at $50.67 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

