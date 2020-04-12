RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.47. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RadNet by 8,824.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

