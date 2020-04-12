Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

ATH stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $74,638,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

