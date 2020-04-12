Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

ATH stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $74,638,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Clough Global Equity Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stamps.com Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.92 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc
NetScout Systems, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Empire State Realty Trust Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages


