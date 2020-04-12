Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $40.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

