Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

