MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($138.37).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €90.84 ($105.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.12. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

