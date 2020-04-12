Reviewing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & CardioGenics (NASDAQ:CGNH)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVO Payments and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 6 2 0 2.25 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $22.72, suggesting a potential upside of 50.67%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -2.08% -5.69% 3.27% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and CardioGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 2.55 -$10.10 million $0.66 22.85 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

