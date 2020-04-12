Critical Comparison: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) versus Blue Calypso (NASDAQ:BCYP)

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Calypso and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 11.15% 25.48% 17.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Calypso and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Calypso and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.37 $69.98 million $1.37 8.96

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Blue Calypso on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

