Auctus (AUC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $336,505.68 and $108.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

