SyncFab Price Hits $0.0020 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. SyncFab has a market cap of $404,228.18 and approximately $8,033.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, Cobinhood and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,530,956 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinExchange, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.