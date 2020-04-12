Bela Trading 55.3% Lower This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Bela has a market capitalization of $19,119.43 and approximately $80.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bela has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 53,044,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,498,153 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

