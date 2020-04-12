WeTrust Trading 21% Higher This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $539,183.21 and approximately $444.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, Liqui and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

