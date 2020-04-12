ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 11.9% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $50,984.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.04539310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009481 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

