Truegame Price Hits $0.0027 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Truegame has a market cap of $222,258.66 and approximately $25,778.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TGAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.