Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.