Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of GLO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.