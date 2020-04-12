Intercorp Financial (IFS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.75 on May 6th

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

IFS stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

