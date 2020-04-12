Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Plantronics stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Plantronics by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

